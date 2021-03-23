Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Interior Health (IH) is celebrating a drop in COVID-19 cases around the region.

On March 23, the health authority’s top doctor thanked the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts in the last few weeks.

“… I thank everyone for doing their part and continuing to follow the precautions,” said IH chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), in the last 24 hours, 40 new cases of the virus have been detected in the Interior. This brings the total active case numbers to 343 and the total overall cases to 8,127 since testing began.

Around the province, there were 646 new cases reported today, with 5,409 still active in B.C.

IH noted after cleaning up some data, they have added 36 historic cases to the total number of cases in the region.

While cases are dropping, IH asked the public to continue to exercise caution.

“As the vaccination roll-out accelerates, more and more people will have that added layer of protection, but in the meantime, keep your activities outside,” said de Villiers.

IH provided an update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff. (No increase since March 15)
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has eight cases: four patients and four staff, with one death connected to the outbreak. (No increase since March 19)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday
Next story
Project to heat Sicamous buildings with wood waste gets government funding

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Wood waste could soon be utilized to heat buildings in Sicamous as a project to construct a biomass heater in the district has received government funding. (Black Press File Photo)
Project to heat Sicamous buildings with wood waste gets government funding

The federal and provincial governments will contribute to the construction of a biomass heater.

Engine 8, the newest addition to the Sicamous Fire Department’s fleet. (Vivian Ogino photo)
House near Sicamous a total loss following fire

Location on a narrow dirt road hampered firefighting efforts but the blaze didn’t spread

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards from the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm teaches 30 junior cadets how to create an eye-catching website during a web development workshop on March 18. (Elizabeth Spence photo)
Website instruction inspires Salmon Arm Cadet to become university professor

Local cadet one of several instructors leading Spring Break Cadet Activities Program

Students of the Shuswap Music Festival receive recognition and awards in celebration of their achievements at a previous Gala Concert. (Submitted)
Annual Shuswap Music Festival in Salmon Arm goes virtual

Young musicians will perform over video to be critiqued

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

The Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will kick off their 20-game B.C. Hockey League season Friday, April 2, at Kal Tire Place. Both teams and the West Kelowna Warriors will play their games in the Vernon pod. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
B.C. Hockey League faces off April 2

Vernon Vipers will play Salmon Arm Silverbacks; West Kelowna Warriors other team in Vernon hub for 20-game schedule

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre had a billboard vandalized on its property with a very loving message Monday, March 22, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Billboard vandal comes on a little too strong, says North Okanagan theatre

Starlight Drive-in staff had to clean up after a vandal wrote a large love message on private property

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Kamloops RCMP search for super-spreader rave organizer

Police were called to a gathering of about 200 people camping up Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton man behind mystery bombs arrested, released

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

Most Read