40-year-old man missing out of Keremeos found dead

Police said the death is not suspicious and they send their condolences

The 40-year-old man who was reported missing in Keremeos on July 31 has been located deceased, said police.

RCMP issued a media release regarding the missing man after his vehicle was found abandoned on the banks of the Similkameen River.

The Okanagan man was reported missing on July 31 but had not been seen or heard from since July 26, in the Keremeos/Cawston area, said police at the time. He was known to have connections throughout the Okanagan but very few in Keremeos.

The cause of his death is not considered suspicious. The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

