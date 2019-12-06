43-acre property donated in memory of Shuswap man

The memory of a Shuswap businessman will be honoured with the donation of 43 acres of treed property along the Eagle River for a public park.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the Malakwa property has been donated in the name of Ken Ritchie by his family and Ritchie Land & Timber Ltd. It is to be retained in perpetuity as park land.

“The park will be named Ken Ritchie Park, to mark the legacy of the man who operated a lumber mill in Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous and Malakwa) for many years,” states a CSRD news release.

While there is currently no public access to the property by land, the CSRD suggests it could be an excellent stop for paddlers using the Eagle River. The CSRD has no immediate plans to develop park amenities on the property, but it will be considered as part of parks planning in Electoral Area E in the future.

Read more: CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Read more: Salmon Arm councillor Kevin Flynn to chair CSRD board

Read more: Applicant behind proposed South Shuswap pot shop addresses concerns

“I am excited, really happy about this donation,” commented Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin at the Dec. 6 meeting of the CSRD board. “I am happy it will be named after Mr. Ritchie, I remember him very well… I’m also happy to hear the condition that it will never be sold. That was the family’s intention and that is the way it will remain.”

CSRD staff have been given direction to enter into a Park Land Donation Agreement with the land owners which will proceed in 2020.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter