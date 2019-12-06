43-acre property donated in memory of Shuswap man

Land along Eagle River to be named Ken Ritchie Park

The memory of a Shuswap businessman will be honoured with the donation of 43 acres of treed property along the Eagle River for a public park.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the Malakwa property has been donated in the name of Ken Ritchie by his family and Ritchie Land & Timber Ltd. It is to be retained in perpetuity as park land.

“The park will be named Ken Ritchie Park, to mark the legacy of the man who operated a lumber mill in Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous and Malakwa) for many years,” states a CSRD news release.

While there is currently no public access to the property by land, the CSRD suggests it could be an excellent stop for paddlers using the Eagle River. The CSRD has no immediate plans to develop park amenities on the property, but it will be considered as part of parks planning in Electoral Area E in the future.

Read more: CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Read more: Salmon Arm councillor Kevin Flynn to chair CSRD board

Read more: Applicant behind proposed South Shuswap pot shop addresses concerns

“I am excited, really happy about this donation,” commented Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin at the Dec. 6 meeting of the CSRD board. “I am happy it will be named after Mr. Ritchie, I remember him very well… I’m also happy to hear the condition that it will never be sold. That was the family’s intention and that is the way it will remain.”

CSRD staff have been given direction to enter into a Park Land Donation Agreement with the land owners which will proceed in 2020.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Just Posted

Ski with Santa fundraiser and beginner trail opening coming to Larch Hills

Tour of new trail to take place on Dec. 28, followed by annual Lantern Ski

Secwepemc knowledge-keeper’s contributions recognized by Province of B.C.

Louis Thomas one of 18 people to receive B.C.’s Medal of Good Citizenship

Salmar manager draws curtain on career with Salmon Arm’s independent movie theatres

After 22 years, Daila Duford announces departure at association’s AGM

VIDEO: Salmon Arm elementary students step up for Canadian Music Class Challenge

Bastion and Hillcrest elementary schools submit videos, winners announced Dec. 17

Workshops, networking events designed for Shuswap women entrepreneurs on the way

Tsuts’weye project holds successful roundtables where valuable information gathered

UBCO unveils plaque to commemorate 14 women killed at l’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal

The tragic shooting happened 30 years ago

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

Crown delves into Sagmoen’s history with North Okanagan sex workers

Decision on validity of police search warrant will be made on Monday, Dec. 9

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

Summerland businesses participate in Sip N’ Shop

Downtown event on Dec. 14 will feature local beverages

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

UBCO daycare services slated for major improvements

More families will have access to high-quality child care services at UBCO

Noxious odour detected at Summerland Health Centre

Staff felt nauseous following incident on morning of Dec. 5

Okanagan Glee club sells out Bohemian Rhapsody

Vernon Community Music School shows at Powerhouse Theatre this weekend

Most Read