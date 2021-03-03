A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)

43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

Interior Health is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday (March 3).

That brings the region’s total case count since testing began to 7,486, of which 368 remain active. The death toll remains at 104.

Seventeen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, seven of whom are in intensive care. More than 7,000 people (94 per cent) in the region have now recovered from the virus.

Across the province, health-care workers have administered 289,809 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

READ MORE: 7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

READ MORE: Not getting better: Revelstoke man diagnosed with post-COVID-19 syndrome

Interior Health offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Kelowna General Hospital has six cases: five patients and one staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
