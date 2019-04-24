photo-Google Maps

43 Okanagan College students enter studies with help of government

The B.C. Government’s Provincial Tuition Waiver Program allows young students who were in care access education

The B.C. Government’s Provincial Tuition Waiver Program has allowed 43 young students who were in care to access post-secondary education and skills training at Okanagan College.

The program supports the transition into post-secondary by waiving tuition and mandatory fees and provides an increased chance for a positive employment outcome for former youth in care.

“We look forward to helping as many former youth in care as possible access higher learning at Okanagan College and find pathways into the world,” said Okanagan College president, Jim Hamilton.

“This is an exciting initiative that is yielding results.”

READ MORE: Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand

READ MORE: Plates go cold: Okanagan College disappointed to see departure of Canadian Culinary Championships

The Provincial Tuition Waiver Program has increased by 326 per cent since it launched in 2017. As a result, 806 former youth in care are now studying all over the province in social work, academic arts, nursing, pre-medical studies, trades, business administration and graphic design.

About 7,500 children and youth are currently in the care of the province or on youth agreements.

Post-secondary education is important in terms of getting jobs. According to the latest labour market projections, nearly 80 per cent of 903,000 jobs in B.C. that will be vacated or created between now and 2028 will require individuals to have post-secondary education.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says
Next story
Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Just Posted

Counsellors: Grief can come in many forms after Salmon Arm shooting

Community members urged to stay connected with others following trauma

Transportation ministry promises paving near Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Salmon Valley Road, Yankee Flats Road and Highway 1 near Sicamous on the resurfacing list

Salmon Arm RCMP reminds public to lock up valuables

Police say most theft from vehicle complaints involve cars left unlocked overnight

A campaign encourages families to put down their phones and talk this Mother’s Day

OpenTable’s #DiningMode gets Okanagan restaurants on board with a no phone policy while dining

Man caught with sawed-off shotgun in Salmon Arm enters guilty plea

A Feb. 2018 traffic stop led to the initial arrest of 34-year-old Wayne Blood

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Okanagan experience for the Blue Man Group

The world tour of the Blue Man Group came to Penticton this week for two shows.

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Olympian Andi Naude retires from freestyle skiing

Penticton native skied in 62 World Cup single and dual moguls events in her career

Most Read