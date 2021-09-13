FILE – A worker picks up a COVID-19 self collection test kit which are given to arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – A worker picks up a COVID-19 self collection test kit which are given to arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

46 cases of new COVID-19 Mu variant detected in B.C. so far

Mu is classified a variant of interest by WHO

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 46 cases of the new MU variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the province.

The information comes from the province’s whole genome sequencing data, which shows that the number of Mu cases has gone up 4.5 per cent, or by four cases, from the week of Aug. 22–28 to Aug. 29–Sept 4.

Mu is currently classified as a variant of interest, not of concern like the delta variant. Also known as B.1.621, the World Health Organization said the variant was first discovered in Colombia in January 2021.

Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician, said that despite the emergence of Mu, Delta continues to be the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. and elsewhere. This includes B.C., where the BC CDC said that Delta continues to make up 99 per cent of cases.

O’Horo said that the concern with new variants is vaccine effectiveness.

“The further that these change from the original, the more concern there is that it may evade some of the immune systems around that spike protein,” he said. “We can still see with the delta variant that vaccines are still able to connect with this and neutralize this at a high enough level to prevent hospitalizations and severe infections. As we look at things like the mu variant, the concern and the question that’s still unanswered is how much have these drifted in.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
Next story
Armed man in crisis shot dead by Victoria police

Just Posted

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservative; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20 federal election. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates on proof of vaccinations

The Adelante Healthcare Goodyear Project is a previous health centre that renowned architect Douglas Cardinal helped design. Cardinal will be working with Scott Builders Inc. on the pre-construction phase of the Shuswap Healing Centre. (Adelante Healthcare photo)
Pre-construction phase of Shuswap Healing Centre project green-lit

Splatsin members and their supporters walk on Sept. 10, 2021, the last day of the five-day Walking Our Children’s Spirits Home Journey from the Kamloops residential school. Here they were walking the spirits of the children who died in Kamloops to meet the spirits of children at Splatsin’s Shihiya School in order to join past, present and future. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Hearts fill with emotion as children’s spirits return from Kamloops to Splatsin

According to an article by National Geographic, adoptions are fairly common among domestic animals and occasionally seen in the wild. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to adopt