47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

Interior Health Authority is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, overnight.

This brings the region’s total case count to 1,538. Of these, 399 are active, and these individuals are in isolation.

Ten of these individuals are in hospital, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

There have been no new deaths in IH overnight; the total remains at three.

READ MORE: 911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

The health authority provided an update on the Revelstoke cluster. According to IH, 29 confirmed cases have been associated with the cluster in the Revelstoke area. At this time, most of the 29 individuals infected are in their early 30s.

“Additional cases are not unexpected as the public health investigation continues,” stated the health authority.

IH also cautioned against non-essential travel.

“This means, sticking to your own communities, skiing at your own ski hill, only going to restaurants with your family bubble, as well as following all other public health safety precautions.”

READ MORE: Update: COVID-19 case confirmed at CNB Middle School

READ MORE: Update: ‘Serious’ high-speed collision halts traffic on Glenmore Rd North

