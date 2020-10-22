Five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang are facing numerous charges. (Kelowna RCMP)

5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences in Kelowna

Police seized a machine gun as well as 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil

Kelowna RCMP announced that an intensive five-month investigation has finished, resulting in numerous charges against five people who have alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang.

Police have charged 28-year-old Travis Cumming, 35-year-old Jason Keehn, 30-year-old Jonathan Sierra, 27-year-old Nikolas Parisee and 28-year-old Benjamin Bridger with firearms offences and drug trafficking.

The Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit initiated a drug investigation in November 2017, which targeted the Red Scorpion Gang. The gang was being investigated for alleged distribution and sale of illicit drugs throughout the Kelowna area.

Project E-Precedent involved 15 search warrants executed on private residences and an office building. Police said the searches led to the seizure of approximately 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, GHB, ecstasy and other pharmaceutical drugs. Police also seized numerous firearms, including a Mac-10 sub-machine gun, two semi-automatic 9mm handguns, a .45 calibre handgun, .38 calibre handgun, and other semi-automatic rifles and long guns.

Over $130,000 in cash were also seized, along with scales and various drug paraphernalia.

“The investigation was extremely complex and demanding,” Cpl. Jeff Carroll, from the Kelowna RCMP drug section said.

“These seizures no doubt disrupted the drug trade in the area and were a blow against a dangerous criminal element in our community.”

The case is now before the court and there will be no further information released.

If you have information regarding gang or drug activity, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

