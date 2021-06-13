An overhead view of the proposed location of 5 new units at Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park. (District of Sicamous image)

An overhead view of the proposed location of 5 new units at Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park. (District of Sicamous image)

5 new rental units proposed at Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

Coun. Gord Bushell said he thinks it will be great to have five new rentals in the community

A local mobile home park is mobilizing to expand with five more units.

Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park submitted a development application to the District of Sicamous’ planning and development committee at its June 9 meeting.

The mobile home park, which is located at 5 Highway 97A in Sicamous, was purchased by Brent Misura in July of 2019.

The new units Misura is proposing would be located on the northwest side of the property, which is currently a vacant area surrounded by a chain link fence.

Coun. Gord Bushell said he thinks it will be great to have five new rentals in the community and that having brand-new units with landscaping will make the area much more visually appealing for folks driving into Sicamous.

Misura is planning on purchasing park models from Countryside Manufactured Homes, a company from Salmon Arm.

Bushell informed Misura about a local business that builds park models, TA Structures, a division of Twin Anchors Houseboats. Bushell said while he knows TA Structures is busy, he’s always looking to support local jobs. Misura thanked him and said he’ll look into it as he hadn’t heard of the company previously.

Misura hopes to bring his application to District of Sicamous council at its June 23 meeting.

Read more: First-dose vaccinations for COVID-19 offered via mobile clinics in Shuswap

Read more: Seeds of knowledge planted at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

development

Previous story
Crash north of Enderby knocks out power, slows Highway 97A traffic
Next story
Canada paid a premium to get doses from Pfizer earlier than planned

Just Posted

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

A promotional image for The Wharf Sessions album. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)
The Wharf Sessions album pays tribute to Salmon Arm’s long-running concert series

Salmon Arm Arts Centre wanted to give recording opportunity to artists in a tough year

(Heather Lueck image)
Crash north of Enderby knocks out power, slows Highway 97A traffic

A witness captured footage of a medical helicopter landing at the scene

An overhead view of the proposed location of 5 new units at Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park. (District of Sicamous image)
5 new rental units proposed at Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

Coun. Gord Bushell said he thinks it will be great to have five new rentals in the community

Vaccine lottery promotional (Washington State Governor’s Office)
Column: Get vaccinated now or hold out for the big cash prize?

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
3 recent domestic flights to and from Kelowna contained cases of COVID-19

The flights occurred between June 1 and 8

The RCMP presence in Central Okanagan public schools is being reviewed by the board of education. (File photo)
RCMP presence welcomed in Central Okanagan public schools

Staff survey feedback overwhelmingly positive from students, staff and parents

Most Read