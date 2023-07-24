5 new wildfires sparked in North Okanagan

Five new wildfires were discovered over the weekend in the North Okanagan. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Weekend saw several fires near Mabel Lake and one near Predator Ridge

Several new fires were sparked in the North Okanagan over the weekend, with just one remaining out of control.

A 6.2 hectare Shuswap River blaze was discovered Friday evening east of Enderby (west of Mabel Lake). The fire is believed to have been started by lightning.

Slightly north of the Shuswap River fire, a .009-hectare blaze was discovered unday at Kingfisher Creek. It is now being held and also believed to have been started from lightning.

Southwest of Mabel Lake two fires were discovered Saturday. The Sowsap creek fire is held at four hectares just east of the Lossie Creek fire, which is held at .3 hectares. Both are lightning-caused.

Another fire was sparked near Ellison Provincial Park, near Predator Ridge, Sunday. The Tompson Lake fire is held at .009 hectares. The cause is under investigation.

