Water from Cache Creek flows between two rows of Hesco barriers after overwhelming the culvert at Quartz Road on the morning of May 2. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

5 properties under evacuation order as Cache Creek flooding continues

Village remains under a state of local emergency

Four more properties have been placed under an evacuation order in Cache Creek due to the ongoing flooding in the area.

In an update at 9 p.m. Tuesday (May 2), the Village of Cache Creek said staff are monitoring the creek and river “around the clock” as fluctuating water levels and debris from upstream continue to challenge culvert capacity.

Also on Tuesday, the BC River Forecast Centre updated the high stream flow advisory to a flood warning for the Bonaparte River and surrounding areas. Five property owners have been told to leave.

“More rain in the forecast for later this week with rising temperatures increasing the risk of flood,” an updated bulletin reads. “We anticipate water levels in the river to rise over the coming days.”

Officials are urging everyone to stay away from the fast-flowing waterways and unstable river and creek banks.

Quartz Road remains closed at Hwy 1 and heavy equipment has been brought in to work at various points along the creek.

Sand and bags were available to those in need at the old recycling area near the post office, in the library parking on Trans Canada Highway and on Winchester Road. By the end of Tuesday, at least one person was reporting that there were no sand bags left.

READ MORE: Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek

Flooding in the downtown area of Cache Creek prompted village officials to declare a State of Local Emergency on Sunday (April 30), after a sudden rise in temperature in the Southern Interior led to faster snowmelt rates.

