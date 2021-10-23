5 Salmon Arm schools potentially exposed to COVID-19 between Oct. 12 and 15

Three public and two private schools are listed on Interior Health’s school exposures website

Shuswap Middle School had potential COVID-19 exposure events on Oct. 12 and 13, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Three Salmon Arm public schools, and two Salmon Arm private schools, had potential COVID-19 exposure events recently.

According to Interior Health (IH), the three public schools were Hillcrest Elementary, Bastion Elementary and Shuswap Middle School.

All three had potential exposures on Oct. 12, while Hillcrest and Shuswap Middle had potential exposures on Oct. 13. Hillcrest also had a potential exposure on Oct. 14.

The two private schools were Kings Christian School and Shuswap Seventh Day Adventist School. Kings Christian had potential exposures on Oct. 14 and 15, while Shuswap Seventh Day Adventist had potential exposures on Oct. 13 and 14.

Notifications of school exposures are added to the list on IH’s school exposures website when it’s been determined a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there’s a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.

When a member of a school community tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation.

Schools will be removed from IH’s school exposures website 14 days after an exposure date.

Read more: COVID-19: North Okanagan-Shuswap parents concerned with timeliness of exposure reporting

