5 Sicamous non-profits to receive Shuswap Community Foundation grants in 2022

The Shuswap Community Foundation is dispersing $45,014 in grants between five Sicamous non-profits in 2022. (File photo)

Several Sicamous non-profits will see a boost in funding next year thanks to grants from the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF).

On Nov. 18, the SCF’s Community Service Grant Adjudication Committee met to review applications for the District of Sicamous Community Service Grant Program.

The committee consists of District of Sicamous Councillor Ryan Airey, resident Katherine Crandlemire, SCF board members Sharon Gavel and Judy Moore and SCF manager Roger Parenteau.

In a Dec. 7 letter to Sicamous council, Parenteau wrote “with $45,014 available and requests totalling $60,105.41, the committee faced difficult decisions. We are pleased to announce that five groups were approved and will receive funds in March (2022).”

Rise UP Indigenous Wellness Society will be the recipient of $9,700. The society’s executive director Laura Payne applied for funding to provide a series of outdoor workshops in the Sicamous area focusing on Indigenous youth and families.

The Sicamous Preschool Society will be the recipient of $2,500. Administrator Tricia Jeffery and teacher Cori Miller applied for the society as they said COVID-19 has resulted in smaller class sizes and losses of $9,000 annually.

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society will be the recipient of $6,825, to cover a year’s worth of insurance costs. Sicamous Coun. Malcolm Makeyev is president of the transportation society and applied on its behalf.

The Sicamous and District Museum & Historical Society will be receiving $5,200 to purchase shelving units, storage boxes, photo envelopes, labels and other supplies. The applicant, Hannah Chipman, also wrote the funds would be used to develop online resources and purchase software.

Janet McLean Senft of the Eagle Valley Community Support Society applied for $12,000 and received $10,000 towards a multi-purpose room.

The Eagle Valley Snowmobile club requested $24,280.41 to purchase a side by side off-road vehicle for trail and for emergency shelter maintenance. Applicant Natalie Sorkilmo wrote the vehicle was needed to make the maintenance easier and that it could also be used to accommodate trail visitors with disabilities. This request for funding was not approved.

Read more: Okanagan residents frustrated with AIM Roads over lack of snow removal

Read more: Salmon Arm couple’s Christmas tree farm busy amid shortage

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ShuswapSicamous