Pexels

5 things to do in Kelowna for $5 or less

Enjoy the sunshine this week and save money at the same time

It finally feels like summer in Kelowna.

With hot temperatures expected in the city for the week, here are five things to do outside that will work with your budget.

1. Relax in the Kasugai Gardens

Learn about the history of Japanese culture and in the Okanagan by taking a walk through Kasugai Gardens, located next to City Hall on Water Street through a self-guided tour. Free pamphlets are available in the garden which explains its many features.

2. Enjoy lunch at Bertram Creek Park

Kelowna has a number of parks and beaches that are available to the public off of Lakeshore Road. Bertram Creek Regional Park is one of our favourites as there’s always room to relax on the beach, the grass or on one of the park’s many picnic tables. Or play a game of frisbee on the grass if relaxing in the sun isn’t your thing.

☀️

A post shared by 🅰️lly (@allyson.sales) on

3. Eat ice cream!

You can get a small ice cream cone at The Parlour located in Kelowna’s downtown for $5. You may want to go over budget for this one, but who can blame you with its vegan options and soft waffle cones.

We all scream for ice cream 🍦

A post shared by Liza Rooprai (@lroops) on

4. Rent a bike

Kelowna’s new Dropbike program allows residents and visitors to bike around the city for $1 an hour. Download the app, pay through your phone and hop on a bike at one of the many downtown locations to enjoy the city from a new perspective.

5. Walk the Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Enjoy B.C.’s longest network of trail that stretches from Hope to Castlegar. Kelowna’s section of trail travels all the way to Penticton. Biking options are also available, but they’ll take you over the budget of $5 unless you already own one.

Oh Canada🍁❤🙈

A post shared by melanie🌸 (@melanie_violet) on

