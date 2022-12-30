Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

Cows on Indian Band broke through ice, approximately 22 died

Nearly two dozen cows have died after falling through the ice on Okanagan Lake.

Approximately 50 head of cattle wandered out onto thin ice Dec. 22, a witness told The Morning Star.

About half of them were able to get out from the north end of the lake, on the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB). But the others have since died.

“They are starting to bloat and rise to the surface,” the concerned resident said. “But nothing’s being done about them.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the OKIB for further information.

READ MORE: Skaters urged to check ice at North Okanagan lakes

READ MORE: Coldstream groups aim to keep Kal Lake sparkling

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalslakesVernon

Previous story
Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night
Next story
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests

Just Posted

A sea can with a generator, along with two porta potties, were delivered to 3rd Street SE on Dec. 20, near the tent encampment on the east side of the street. (File photo)
Letter: Much appreciation for Salmon Arm man with sea can for people living rough

This wintering Varied Thrush in a Mountain Ash is easily identified by its black chest-band and bright orange stripe above the eye. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Winter unfolding as banner year in Shuswap for elusive species of bird

Shuswap Search and Rescue members snowshoeing to recover a stranded snow biker and his bike, Dec. 29 2022. (Shuswap Search and Rescue/ Facebook)
Shuswap search team rescues snow biker stuck down deep drainage

The well-known Burner Bar and Grille is open until Dec. 31 2022 to engage interested potential buyers, as the property is currently for sale. (File photo)
One-of-a-kind Sicamous Burner Grille reopens for limited time