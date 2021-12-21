The Columbia Shuswap Regional District allocated COVID-19 Safe Restart grant money at its Dec. 9, 2021 meeting. (File photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District allocated COVID-19 Safe Restart grant money at its Dec. 9, 2021 meeting. (File photo)

$50,000 in COVID-19 grant money earmarked for Sicamous arena for lost revenue

Columbia Shuswap Regional District allocates remaining Safe Restart grant funds

Remaining grant money received by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to aid in financial recovery from COVID-19 has been allocated.

In March 2021, the CSRD received $344,000 in COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant funding from the B.C. government. Previously, in December 2020, the regional district received $645,000 from the same source.

At their Dec. 9 meeting, CSRD board members discussed how to split up $358,576 remaining and endorsed the following allocations:

  • $50,000 to the Golden arena for lost revenue and additional expenses;
  • $50,000 to the Sicamous arena for the same;
  • $40,000 to the Sicamous arena for flooring;
  • $58,576 for license fees for cloud-based software;
  • $50,000 for ongoing operational costs;
  • $10,000 for fleet recovery;
  • $50,000 for ongoing technology expenses;
  • and $50,000 for community organizations.

According to a CSRD staff report, CSRD-owned arenas have had significant challenges with lost revenue due to COVID restrictions.

Read more: Man charged in death of missing Shuswap woman appears in Salmon Arm court

Read more: Column: Surprise backyard ice rink made for a very special Christmas

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Previous story
Vancouver Island farmers still pulling carrots out of the ground

Just Posted

The T-hangars at the Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm, along with the terminal building, are the only buildings the City of Salmon Arm owns at the airport. (Contributed)
City politician says parking planes in Salmon Arm cheaper than mooring boats

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District allocated COVID-19 Safe Restart grant money at its Dec. 9, 2021 meeting. (File photo)
$50,000 in COVID-19 grant money earmarked for Sicamous arena for lost revenue

More than $2 million in federal and provincial funding was committed to improvements of the Scotch Creek water system on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (CSRD photo)
Federal/provincial funding to help build North Shore community water treatment facility

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges