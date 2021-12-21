$50,000 in COVID-19 grant money earmarked for Sicamous arena for lost revenue

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District allocated COVID-19 Safe Restart grant money at its Dec. 9, 2021 meeting. (File photo)

Remaining grant money received by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to aid in financial recovery from COVID-19 has been allocated.

In March 2021, the CSRD received $344,000 in COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant funding from the B.C. government. Previously, in December 2020, the regional district received $645,000 from the same source.

At their Dec. 9 meeting, CSRD board members discussed how to split up $358,576 remaining and endorsed the following allocations:

$50,000 to the Golden arena for lost revenue and additional expenses;

$50,000 to the Sicamous arena for the same;

$40,000 to the Sicamous arena for flooring;

$58,576 for license fees for cloud-based software;

$50,000 for ongoing operational costs;

$10,000 for fleet recovery;

$50,000 for ongoing technology expenses;

and $50,000 for community organizations.

According to a CSRD staff report, CSRD-owned arenas have had significant challenges with lost revenue due to COVID restrictions.

