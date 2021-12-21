$50,000 in COVID-19 grant money earmarked for Sicamous arena for lost revenue

Remaining grant money received by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to aid in financial recovery from COVID-19 has been allocated.
In March 2021, the CSRD received $344,000 in COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant funding from the B.C. government. Previously, in December 2020, the regional district received $645,000 from the same source.
At their Dec. 9 meeting, CSRD board members discussed how to split up $358,576 remaining and endorsed the following allocations:
- $50,000 to the Golden arena for lost revenue and additional expenses;
- $50,000 to the Sicamous arena for the same;
- $40,000 to the Sicamous arena for flooring;
- $58,576 for license fees for cloud-based software;
- $50,000 for ongoing operational costs;
- $10,000 for fleet recovery;
- $50,000 for ongoing technology expenses;
- and $50,000 for community organizations.
According to a CSRD staff report, CSRD-owned arenas have had significant challenges with lost revenue due to COVID restrictions.
