54-40 returns to headline Penticton Peach Festival stage

Doug & the Slugs will open for the Vancouver band on Aug. 12

Back for yet another takeover of the Penticton Peach Festival Stage are Canadian rockstars 54-40.

The Vancouver band will headline the lineup for Saturday, Aug. 12’s entertainment, after the opening performance by Doug & the Slugs.

In 2017, 54-40 packed the festival to the limits of Okanagan Lake Park, and the band drew large crowds in previous performances in 2015 and 2012.

“We’re thrilled to have 54-40 back at Peach Festival,” said festival president Shawna Guitard. “They are loved by fans of all ages, making them truly a multi-generational band.”

Doug & the Slugs, will be making their first appearance at Peach Festival, after being forced to cancel their 2022 performance to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their incredible career, 54-40 has recorded four platinum albums, charted 18 singles and been nominated for eight Juno Awards. Their biggest hits include: I Go Blind; Ocean Pearl; Casual Viewin’; and Since When.

Doug & the Slugs, known as one of Canada’s great party bands, has charted 10 hits and has been nominated for four Juno Awards. Their greatest hits include: Too Bad; Who Knows How to Make Love Stay; Making It Work; and Tomcat Prowl.

Peachfest will run from Aug. 9 to 13. More acts will be announced over the next few weeks, with the full schedule released closer to the festival dates.

The 2022 Penticton Peach Fest was the biggest and best yet with at least 85,000 people taking in the 75th year of Canada’s largest free festival over Aug. 3 to 7.

For more information on the entertainment, how to volunteer, become a sponsor or a vendor visit Peachfest.com.

