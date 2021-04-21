A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

54 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-two people in the region are in hospital with the virus, 11 of them in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 21.

Across the health authority, 10,282 people have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began. Of those, 840 remain active and 9,320 are considered recovered.

Currently, 32 people in the region are in hospital with the virus, 11 of them in intensive care. A total of 122 people in IH have died from COVID-19.

The health authority declared the outbreak in unit 4E of Kelowna General Hospital over on Wednesday, marking the first time since late February the hospital has not been battling an outbreak. Across three outbreaks in seperate units of the hospital, KGH has seen 20 cases, 12 patients and eight staff, and four deaths.

Only one outbreak in IH remains ongoing. Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care home, also in Kelowna, has seen 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over

READ MORE: B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Coronavirus

