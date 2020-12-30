A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The new cases of the virus bring the region’s case-count to 3,806 since testing began.

A total of 636 cases remain active and 36 people are in hospital. Six of those people are in intensive care.

The region remains at a total death toll of 28.

The Big White cluster currently remains at 111 cases, with the next update expected Jan. 5.

READ MORE: Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

Update on IH outbreaks:

  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon remains at six cases: five residents and one staff.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 19 cases: 12 residents and seven staff.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna remains at 30 cases: 25 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff, with 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at nine cases: five residents and four staff with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

READ MORE: B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Across the province, health officials reported 11 deaths and 485 new cases of the virus Wednesday, as a new one-day health order was announced cutting off liquor sales at 8 p.m. provincewide for New Year’s Eve.

The order applies to restaurants, pubs and retail stores that sell liquor. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the earlier order goes back into effect, allowing sales until 10 p.m.

B.C.’s daily cases have declined in recent days, with 382 diagnosed cases reported Tuesday, 441 on Monday, 424 on Sunday, 447 on Saturday and 512 cases last Friday, Christmas Day. Daily reported tests results also declined during the holidays, down to 4,675 on Tuesday after reaching highs of as much as 15,000 tests a day during November and early December.

Coronavirus

B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

