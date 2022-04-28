A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries a dog as he and others walk on a trail at Garry Point Park, in Richmond, B.C., on Saturday, January 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

570 people currently in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19

47 people are in critical care

B.C.’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise with the province reporting 570 people currently hospitalized with the virus and 47 in critical care as of Thursday (April 28).

The amount of people in hospital is up from the 485 and 38 in ICU reported last week. Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of complications from the virus.

A weekly report released by the BCCDC confirmed there were 2,276 new cases confirmed from April 17 – 23, however, PCR testing capacity is limited and is likely a significant undercount of the number of cases in B.C.

B.C.’s weekly reports provide information on hospital admissions with a one-week delay. The BCCDC said 355 people were admitted to hospital with COVID last week.

Fraser Health saw the most hospitalizations at 150, followed by Interior Health with 65, Vancouver Island Health with 62, Vancouver Coastal with 58 and Northern Health with 20.

The numbers for April 10 – 16 were revised from 238 people to 300 people admitted to hospital. Numbers listed in the weekly reports are updated retroactively by the BCCDC as more data becomes available.

The BCCDC also reported 42 deaths last week. However, B.C. now counts all deaths that occur within 30-days of a positive COVID test as COVID deaths, which results in an overestimation of fatalities. Public health officials said the numbers will be updated once the cause of death is confirmed.

