59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

Interior Health (IH) announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday, Feb. 19.

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,131, 705 of which are active cases.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are nine individuals currently in intensive care and 23 individuals hospitalized due to the virus.

IH provided an update on the following outbreaks in the region:

  • The Florentine in Merritt has one resident case.
  • Carrington Place in Vernon has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 16 residents and 14 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 105 cases: 36 patients and 69 staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

The health authority also provided the following updates on other community clusters:

  • There is one additional case linked to the cluster at Big White.

  • There are three additional cases linked to the cluster in the Williams Lake area.
  • The Fernie area community cluster has been contained.
  • The outbreak at Canim Lake First Nation has been declared over.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

