(USGS)

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas

A strong earthquake hit near southern Japan on Tuesday, shaking buildings, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. No tsunami was expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck in the evening and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3. It was centred 16 kilometres (10 miles) off the city of Nishinoomote on the island of Tanegashima in Kagoshima prefecture at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles), it said.

RELATED: Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than rest of B.C.

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas.

Japan is one of the most earthquake- and tsunami-prone areas in the world.

Kyushu was struck by a series of earthquake in 2016, which smashed homes, warped roads and damaged a castle in the area, leaving nine people dead and more than 800 injured. Thousands of people were evacuated.

In 2011, the northeastern area of Fukushima was hit by a quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster since Chornobyl.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida woman accused of fatally beating husband with a cane
Next story
Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Just Posted

Use of street drugs compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Man spends cold night in Shuswap’s Blue Lake snowmobile area

RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue, Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club find missing Albertan east of Sicamous

Sagmoen Vernon trials loom

Pre-trial conferences have been fixed for both of Curtis Sagmoen’s Vernon matters

Sicamous Eagles play two overtime thrillers

Sicamous KIJHL squad loses to Kelowna and ties Summerland

District of Sicamous and paving company pitch in to pave Legion’s lot

The $50,000 project was paid for by the local government and Valley Blacktop

More than 500 brides attend Hitched Okanagan

One of the first bridal fairs of the year kicked off in Kelowna on Sunday

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

B.C. MLA defends visit to LNG pipeline protest camp

Doug Donaldson is minister in charge of pipeline permits

Woman dies after getting trapped in Toronto clothing donation bin

Her death comes on the heels of a similar incident in British Columbia

Florida woman accused of fatally beating husband with a cane

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Officials say Ramona Maxine Lund, 86, is charged with murder

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

An injunction gave protesters 72 hours to remove obstructions and the police say that had not happened

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Protesters are against a 670-kilometre pipeline in northern B.C.

Most Read