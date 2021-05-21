60% of adults in Salmon Arm area have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Since May 3, the number of adults vaccinated across the region has gone up by 21 percentage points

The vaccine rollout is ramping up across the Salmon Arm health area and beyond.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), 60 per cent of people aged 18 and up in the Salmon Arm health area have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 20.

This is an increase of 21 percentage points since May 3, when only 38.7 per cent of the health area’s 32,000 adults had received their first dose. The Salmon Arm health area includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Falkland, Tappen and Sorrento.

In Enderby, 54 per cent of the health area’s 6,702 adults have received their first dose, up 19 percentage points from May 3.

In the Armstrong/Spallumcheen health area, 52 per cent of the just over 9,500 adults living there have received their first dose, a substantial increase of 30 percentage points from May 3.

In the Vernon health area, which includes surrounding municipalities like Lumby, 56 per cent of the area’s roughly 62,400 adults have received a jab, up nine points since May 3.

Across the entirety of the Interior Health region, 392,403 first doses and 20,356 second doses have been administered as of May 20.

Anyone aged 12 and older can register to be notified when it’s their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

