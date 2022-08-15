60-unit duplex project in Canoe met with accolades and approvals

David Claeys with BDGA Development Company Inc. addresses Salmon Arm council on Aug. 8, 2022 regarding a development permit application for 60 duplex buildings with 120 units to be built at 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

One hundred and twenty units making up a 60-duplex project going up in Canoe will be precision-built in factory by TA Structures in Sicamous.

Nigel Watson, manufacturing manager for TA Structures, spoke on behalf of developer David Claeys of BDGA Development Company Inc., stating they have put together all the respective local professionals to design the buildings, ranging from engineer Alistair Waters to architect Marc Lamerton and an energy consultant.

Watson was responding to a question from Canoe resident Sue Kershaw at the project’s Aug. 8 development permit hearing in Salmon Arm about the flat-roofed design of the buildings.

“We’ve put together all those teams to ensure we meet all the specific codes and all those… requirements that are needed for the locale of these buildings. There is drainage on the roof and it’s a torch-on membrane off the roof and it will meet all the requirements for snow load,” he said.

The project at 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. will go up in four phases and will feature four different unit types.

Plans for this 3.6-hectare site on Canoe Beach Drive include 60 duplexes totalling 120 units. (City of Salmon Arm image)

“We’ve diversified all the four different units to catch all the demographics for the community…,” remarked Claeys, noting project will accommodate people wanting to retire and downsize, as well as being a benefit “for the schools, for the bingo hall, for the local store – it’s going to give a very good injection.”

The development will have 257 parking stalls, including 17 for visitors.

At the development permit hearing, which considers the ‘form and character’ of a development, about 15 people were present in council chambers, including the proponents. This was in contrast to the packed gallery that greeted a rezoning application to accommodate a mobile home park proposed for the same properties in 2019. That plan was turned down by council in a tight 4-3 vote.

The 60-unit project meets all the current zoning and design requirements with no variances, a rare occurrence that was remarked on several times during the hearing.

Council supported the project unanimously, as did members of the public present. Also unusual was the sound of clapping from the gallery that accompanied the approval.

Canoe resident Hugh Chalmers had voiced his support for the development, saying thank you to those on council who opposed the previous proposal.

“This one is far superior,” he said.

The four phases of the project start with the most easterly Lot 2, with the back row of housing the first.

Second will be the front row on Lot 2; third, the back row of Lot 1 and fourth, the front row of Lot 1.

Coun. Tim Lavery asked about elevators and fencing. He was told an elevator can be added for a subsequent owner if the original owner doesn’t want one. Regarding fencing at the south side of the property, he was told a high-quality fence would be constructed there.

The developer will be upgrading Canoe Beach Drive along the frontage of both lots, which will include a sidewalk, street trees and a multi-use pathway. In addition, 45th Street NE will be connected from the south – from the Lakeside Pines subdivision to Canoe Beach Drive. City planning staff said the details of the phasing plan are still being worked on with the owner, but all the upgrades will be complete when all four phases are complete.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond, who lives in Canoe, said she believes the development will showcase the best of Canoe, the best of local manufacturing, and neighbourhoods that can accommodate people at all stages of life, including retirement.

