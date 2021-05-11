A Falkland man will present a 600+ signature petition to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Thursday, May 20, opposing dog control in Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley and Ranchero/Deep Creek. (File photo)

A Falkland man will present a 600+ signature petition to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Thursday, May 20, opposing dog control in Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley and Ranchero/Deep Creek. (File photo)

600-plus sign Falkland man’s petition against dog control

Similar bylaw rejected by 200 public hearing attendees when topic came up 9 years ago

A petition opposing dog control in Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, has some bark.

The petition, launched by Falkland resident Kevin Mitchell, has more than 600 signatures. Mitchell will present the petition to the CSRD board at its next regular meeting Thursday, May 20, in Salmon Arm, saying Area D does not want dog control.

“Largely an agricultural area, our dogs provide many services without any need for dog licences, bylaw enforcement or other forms of control,” said Mitchell on his petition. “These include livestock production, family security and companionship for all ages.”

Mitchell said the prospect of bylaw enforcement is further made more threatening by having bylaw officers, with authority, entering personal and business properties without notice or consent.

“Imagine you’re enjoying a quiet evening at home and suddenly people in uniforms come over a fence seeking out your dog, seize it, and claim an anonymous complaint reported your dog barking,” he said.

Mitchell pointed out that nine years ago, at a July 2012 public hearing in Falkland hosted by Area D director Rene Talbot, an overwhelming majority of the 200 attendees rejected the idea of a dog control bylaw. Talbot, at that time, declared the result to be the “end of the story.”

It was Talbot – who remains Area D director – who expressed a desire for the CSRD to put together an online survey in January asking for input on the possibility of dog control throughout the electoral area. Ranchero is currently provided a dog control service that includes enforcement on aggressive dogs, roaming dogs and barking complaints, and a requirement for dog licensing.

Survey participants were asked to share their level of concern regarding dogs running loose in neighbourhoods, and dogs attacking people and animals. It also asked how the regional district should deal with aggressive dogs and what kind of dog control program suits residents best.

In an interview with the Salmon Arm Observer in February, Talbot said calling for the survey was “a matter of public safety to me.”

“I can’t ignore what people are saying. Everyone has a right to feel safe, regardless of where they live. And there are aggressive dogs, there are dangerous dogs,” said Talbot. “I look at it this way, if I did absolutely nothing and a child was attacked by a dog, how would I feel, that I just turned a blind eye and said ‘no, it’s not a problem.’”

Regarding the meeting in Falkland years ago, as well as one in Silver Creek, Talbot said it kind of went sideways and those who wanted dog control didn’t speak up. But he said people have been speaking up and that he cannot ignore their complaints.

The CSRD said in mid-February that close to 400 people responded to the month-long survey.

CSRD staff has been directed to provide information on the survey and options to the board for expanding dog control service to all of Electoral Area D in 2022.

READ MORE: Dog control survey for rural Shuswap communities prompts petition

READ MORE: Dog control survey results rolls in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BylawsDogsMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college
Next story
Fewer dead bears, more fines: Advocates call for B.C. conservation officer reform

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Overall, B.C. is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases

Followers of CBC reporter Justin McElroy’s twitter feed responded to his criticism of Salmon Arm’s new municipal flag by offering alternative design options. (Justin McElroy/Twitter)
Salmon Arm flag design flounders on internet

‘Business card’ design prompts creative alternatives

RCMP respond to call of handgun in Silver Creek on May 8, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
Report of a handgun in Silver Creek leads police to rat issue

No arrests made after RCMP able to speak to resident

A trailer with an Alberta licence plate containing a 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 cc and a Polaris Axys 800 snowmobile were reported stolen from a Salmon Arm property on May 10, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Police searching for sled and side-by-side reported stolen from Salmon Arm property

Theft occurred on Monday, May 10

(Pixabay photo)
NHL bracket challenge supporting Indigenous awards at Okanagan College

One or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers will be able to receive an award

Sisters Audrey Cunningham and Donna Erdman, join the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus singing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Okanagan choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

A Falkland man will present a 600+ signature petition to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Thursday, May 20, opposing dog control in Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley and Ranchero/Deep Creek. (File photo)
600-plus sign Falkland man’s petition against dog control

Similar bylaw rejected by 200 public hearing attendees when topic came up 9 years ago

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Notes of hope, encouragement and camaraderie were left on the message board inside the kitchen of TacoTime. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Adiós, Taco Tuesday: Kelowna residents flock to TacoTime on restaurant’s final day

‘We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce’

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after two bodies discovered near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

Most Read