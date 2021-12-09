Hayden recovering after surgery. (GoFundMe)

Hayden recovering after surgery. (GoFundMe)

$6,000 raised in 1 day for Princeton girl attacked by dog

The girl was attacked in the face and had to be flown to BC Children’s Hospital

A Princeton girl is recovering in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital after she was attacked by a dog.

Hayden Gereau was attacked in the face by a dog on Dec. 4.

She was immediately taken to hospital in Penticton and then airlifted to Vancouver to treat her injuries.

According to her family, Hayden had to undergo 12.5 hours of surgery to try and repair her face. Her family is staying with her at Ronald McDonald House and is in need of financial assistance while Hayden recovers and undergoes more surgery.

In just one day since a GoFundMe was launched almost $6,000 has been raised to assist in Hayden’s recovery.

It’s unclear the circumstances that led to the dog attack.

