A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,075 since the pandemic began

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday, May 4.

The region’s rolling total of cases since the pandemic began is now at 11,075. Currently, 562 cases are active with 29 people in hospital and 18 in critical care.

Provincial health officials also announced 697 new cases across B.C. Tuesday, with one additional death and 486 people in hospital. The province’s infection rate has remained stable over the past few days, with daily cases having fallen below 700 over the weekend.

B.C.’s vaccination effort is ramping up, with new data released Tuesday showing that about 40 per cent of people have received at least one vaccine dose in all five of the province’s health regions. Provincewide, just over 1.9 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered, 92,244 of which are second doses.

IH declared one of the region’s long-term care outbreaks over on Friday. The outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna ended with 29 cases (26 residents and three staff) and two deaths.

IH provided the following update on three ongoing outbreaks in the region:

• Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 28 cases: 26 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

• Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.

• Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 24 cases: 19 residents and five staff.

Visit the province’s website to register and book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, or call 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

