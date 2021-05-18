69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 18.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,816 since the pandemic began, with 476 active cases. There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care.

Overall in B.C., provincial health officials recorded 411 new cases, the fifth straight day with fewer than 500 new cases overnight.

IH provided an update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 44 cases: 32 residents, 12 staff/other, with six deaths connected to the outbreak.

Premier John Horgan confirmed the province will make an announcement regarding the phased return to recreational travel and indoor dining next week.

“But I want to stress for people that we set the May long weekend as a target for the circuit breaker because we need to make sure we reduce cases,” Horgan said.

The province’s immunization program is now open to all adults 18 years and older, along with other community vaccination clinics organized by regional health regions.

If you haven’t registered to book an appointment or would like to book an appointment for your vaccine, visit the province’s booking website.

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
