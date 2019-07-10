It’s 7-Eleven’s 50th birthday and it’s celebrating with free Slurpees across Canada! (File photo)

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

Seventh month.

Eleventh day.

July 11—otherwise known as 7-11— marks the 50th anniversary for 7-Eleven Canada, as well as the annual 7-Eleven Day event, on which the convenience store serves free Slurpees from 11 a.m. to midnight.

But this year they’re kicking it up a notch.

READ MORE: Response from community has been ‘overwhelming’ to Taco Time petition

READ MORE: Wine and food trucks set to face-off at new Kelowna event

For its golden jubilee celebration tomorrow, 7-Eleven is still hosting its annual 7-Eleven Day event but is also giving away 1500 of those free Slurpees in exclusive 12 oz. commemorative cups at each of its 590 stores across the country.

“We are honoured to be celebrating 50 years in Canada. The impact our stores have had on Canadian culture has been incredible and the iconic Slurpee has become part of the Canadian identity. said Doug Rosencrans, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada. “We are grateful for the love and support of Canadian Slurpee fans and their loyalty that has made Manitoba the Slurpee Capital of the World. This is our opportunity to thank Canadians for 50 incredible years of memories, and to celebrate 50 more to come!”

The cups will feature a composition of images of fans and also unlock a lens on Snapchat. 7-Eleven said the lens would “get fans dancing through the decades!”

Customers can also scan their 7-Eleven Day cup to get 1000 free 7Rewards points. 7Rewards members can spend 1000 points to pay for a medium Slurpee on their next visit.

More information about 7-Eleven Day and its festivities can be found at slurpee.ca/birthday.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are robots coming for your jobs? This think tank says no
Next story
Vandalized BC Hydro transformers cause power outages, oil spill and hefty damage

Just Posted

Vavenby closure will help Adams Lake mill in Shuswap stay alive

Interfor gets support from Salmon Arm, Chase councils for Canfor timber transfer

Chase council halts rezoning request for waterfront property

Public voices opposition to amendment allowing residential development

Salmon Arm politicians urged to declare climate emergency, create action plan

To applause, city environment committee member acknowledges steps already taken, requests more

Two more downtown Salmon Arm cannabis stores approved

Salmon Arm Cannabis and Downtown Cannabis stores receive provincial licences

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Less rain and more sun are in the forecast

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

Firefighters, RCMP and city sanding truck responding

An app made in Kelowna helps people find a realtor without the stress

Listing Llama gives home buyers an anonymous approach to finding a real estate agent

Salmon Arm soccer talent helps brings gold to Okanagan

Jordan King scores winning goal for U16 Girls at BC Premier Soccer League Championship

Okanagan youth mental health service provider to close temporarily, following kitchen fire

Authorities remind public to practice fire safety

Getting across: Kelowna – Westbank ferry service 1885-1958

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to Okanagan court in 2020

Health: Gift or achievement?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Most Read