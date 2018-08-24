Firefighters attack the awning of the 7-Eleven store while the vehicle that drove into the front of the building just before 2 p.m. Aug. 24 burns beneath it. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Witness reports say vehicle driver started the fire on purpose

Emergency crews remain on scene, streets blocked off to traffic

Witnesses say the blaze that engulfed the front of the 7-Eleven in Salmon Arm was intentionally set.

Several witnesses have reported that a person drove a silver compact vehicle into the front of the 7-Eleven building at 371 Trans-Canada Highway, poured gasoline on the hood with a gas can and lit it on fire.

This has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

One terrified worker at the convenience store is reported to have run into a neighbouring business and hid behind the counter.

Resident Reta Moerike was across the highway at Fletcher Park just before 2 p.m. Friday when she and her spouse heard a loud bang.

“It might have been the guy driving into the store – he would have hit the newstand, not the till,” she surmises.

Another man in the park saw the billowing smoke and immediately recognized it as a vehicle fire and ran towards the store.

Meorike could see from across the street that a car had driven into the store’s front window.

“The door (of the car) was open so we knew the person was out.”

She estimates fire trucks were on scene within two to three minutes.

“Things started blowing up – we thought, ‘what about propane tanks?’ But it was smaller stuff, there would be a pop and then a puff of smoke. Then the awning caught fire, and the whole front of the store went up rapidly. That happened just as the trucks came on scene.”

She says she was very impressed by the way the emergency crews handled the incident.

“Within a matter of three or four minutes, all of the first responders had all traffic mobilized, all the traffic coming down he hill was being rerouted. It was really efficient, quite an amazing thing to watch how the whole thing was managed. It was really impressive. Not only the fire, but the whole scene.”

Update 2:23 p.m.:

Several witnesses have reported that a person drove a vehicle into the front doors of the 7-Eleven building, poured gasoline on the hood with a gas can and lit it on fire. This has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

One terrified worker at the convenience store is reported to have run into a neighbouring business and hid behind the counter.

The front of the building is badly damaged.

Firefighters and police remain at the scene, hosing down the building.

Three lanes of the four-lane highway highway are open and highway traffic is moving well.

City streets around the site are still blocked.

Original story

The 7-Eleven store in downtown Salmon Arm is on fire, which may be connected to a vehicle fire at the front of the building.

One witness stated the vehicle may have driven into the front of the building. No confirmation of that.

Several fire trucks and police on scene at the store, 371 Trans-Canada Highway. The westbound lane of the highway is currently blocked, as are surrounding streets.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More updates shortly.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Firefighters attack the front the 7-Eleven store while the vehicle that drove into the front of the building burns in front of it. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters work to control the blaze at the front of the 7-Eleven in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site
Next story
Man dies of burns and self-inflicted wounds in bizarre public death

Just Posted

Update: Witness reports say vehicle driver started the fire on purpose

Emergency crews remain on scene, streets blocked off to traffic

Agriculture ministry invests $8 million to bolster organic sector

Shuswap and North Okanagan organic growers on the ground for funding announcement

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Traffic lined up as emergency responders tend to accident scene

Road closed as party preparations get underway

Section of Lakeshore Drive now blocked off for Downtown Askew’s anniversary celebration

More Shuswap firefighters join battle against B.C.’s wildfires

Sicamous Fire Department Structural Protection Unit team to provide support in Grouse Creek Wildfire

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

Despite heavy smoke, flights still getting into and out of Kelowna’s airport

But flying public still advised to check status of flights on airport’s website before going to YLW

Man dies of burns and self-inflicted wounds in bizarre public death

The bizarre circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old man near the… Continue reading

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Ignitions planned for Old Tom Creek wildfire near Olalla

117 BC Wildfire personnel and 15 pieces of heavy equipment are on site today (Friday).

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP serve up coffee

Supt. Shawna Baher introduces Coffee With A Cop program to North Okanagan communities

Most Read