A rhino is coaxed into a cage in the Addo Elephant Park, near Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Thursday May 3, 2018, to be transported to Zakouma National Park in Chad. File photo. (AP Photo/Michael Sheehan)

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

A Kenyan wildlife official says seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead following an attempt to move them from the capital to a national park hundreds of kilometres away.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information, cited “negligence” in the deaths.

Prominent Kenyan conservationist Paula Kahumbu of WildlifeDirect calls the loss of the rhinos “a complete disaster.”

Related: World’s last male northern white rhino dies

Related: Woman fined $75k for illegally importing items made from endangered species

In moving the rhinos to Tsavo East National Park last month, the Kenya Wildlife Service said it hoped to boost the population there.

The organization, which has conducted numerous successful moves in the past, has not said how the rhinos died.

Conservationists in Africa have been working hard to protect the black rhino from poachers targeting the animal for its horn.

Khaled Kazziha, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice
Next story
Chase and neighbouring First Nations to suffer from Greyhound plan

Just Posted

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Chase and neighbouring First Nations to suffer from Greyhound plan

Residents depend on bus to travel throughout the Shuswap, to medical facilities in Vancouver

Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

Sicamous council places conditions on Main Street Bridge support

Resolution urges protection for the environment, Splatsin heritage and neighbouring residents

Spray park out of order

Mechanical issues force City of Salmon Arm to close Fletcher Park spray park

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presntation at Salmon Arm library

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

Digging into Shuswap mining history

Montebello Museum displays artifacts and stories on the search for a fortune in gold

From the Archives: Shuswap orchardists warned of fire blight in 1908

1908 – Orchardists from the Salmon Arm and Sorrento districts are warned… Continue reading

LETTER: Trudea talks diversity while stifling it

The true North Strong and Free was celebrated in this very city… Continue reading

LETTER: Can reject religion in anthem without being disrespectful

Re: “Canadian Anthem discriminates” by David Lethbridge, June 27. As a Calgarian,… Continue reading

Most Read