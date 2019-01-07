(AP Foto/Gabriel Alcocer)

7 killed in shooting at Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort

One man survived, but seven others are dead following the shooting at the Las Virginias bar

  • Jan. 7, 2019 8:45 a.m.
  • News

Seven men are dead following a shooting attack at a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort city of Playa del Carmen.

State and local police say the attack occurred Sunday in the “Las Virginias” bar in a low-income section relatively far from the beachside tourist zone.

One man was wounded but survived the attack. The attackers have not yet been identified.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a brief travel warning for the once-tranquil beachside city in March 2018. A February 2018 explosion on a ferry injured 26 people, including several American citizens. A January 2017 shooting at a music festival there left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead.

The Associated Press

