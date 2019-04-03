7 overdoses in 1 day at Okanagan homeless shelter leads IH prompt about carfentanil

Interior Health is reissuing a warning about carfentanil-tainted drugs after Kelowna overdoses

After seven overdoses were reported at a homeless shelter in Kelowna Wednesday, Interior Health is extending a warning about a spike in carfentanil-tainted drugs.

The overdoses occurred at Cornerstone, a homeless shelter located on Leon Avenue.

Danielle Cameron, heath services administration for mental health and substance use for the Okanagan, said although IH hasn’t confirmed the overdoses were because of carfentanil, it’s possible they could be linked.

A mobile safe injection site is situated downtown and was able to respond to assist the John Howard Society as the overdoses were reported all within a few hours of each other Wednesday afternoon.

“The overdoses, because they were on the Cornerstone property, were really managed using the Cornerstone response which is using Cornerstone staff and using BC Ambulances and emergency health services… through early notifications, we actually extended our overdose alert which we pushed out late last week,” Cameron said.

Last week, IH warned about a spike in carfentanil that had been found in illicit drugs, which is leading to rising overdose rates.

READ MORE: Interior Health warns of spike in carfentanil-tainted opioids

Carfentanil is certainly a suspect in the Cornerstone overdoses but it’s too soon to tell, she said. IH also doesn’t know where the drugs are coming from.

She said with the staff and Cornerstone, the overdoses were reversed.

“It supports the fact that these monitored, supervised spaces are saving lives,” she said.

“There’s a lot of emerging evidence that supervised consumption sites do save lives.”

In the middle of an overdose epidemic, trends change depending on the drug supply coming through town, Cameron said.

READ MORE: B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

“Seven in the course of an afternoon is definitely more than we commonly see which is why we are responding with a more formal overdose alert extension and just really trying to get the message out,” she said.

Based on preliminary data provided by the BC Coroners Service, there were 19 suspected illicit drug overdose deaths across B.C. just in March where carfentanil was detected in the drugs used. Of these 19 suspected illicit drug overdose deaths, seven occurred in the IH region.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid normally used as a sedative for large animals. It is similar to fentanyl, but is more concentrated and can be 100 times more toxic to humans, to the point where ingesting one or two grains can be fatal.

READ MORE: Display to spark conversation about overdoses in Okanagan

Adding to the problem and making it particularly dangerous, carfentanil is not detected by fentanyl strips used to test illicit drugs.

— With files from Jodi Brak/The Observer

READ MORE: Alert issued after 12 overdoses in one B.C. city in one day

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Riverside memorial planned for Shuswap man
Next story
Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Just Posted

Fairy Gradmothers supply grad dresses to students in need

Shuswap educators help make graduation a memorable experience

Riverside memorial planned for Shuswap man

Fundraiser underway to build picnic table honouring Rene St. Onge

Shuswap grandmother wears firefighting boots

73-year-old Lester McInally fills crucial role with White Lake Fire Department

Update: Man arrested after woman receives ‘life threatening’ injuries in Sicamous

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Man drinks 26 beer on day of Tappen home invasion

Accused pleads guilty, sentenced in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm to four years in jail

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Garden party supports Mamas for Mamas

The tasting event will take place May 11

Most Read