A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018 (The Canadian Press)

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

If you’re feeling lucky, it might be a good idea to buy a lottery ticket on Monday.

Lotto Max said their Tuesday draw is their largest single prize ever at a mind-boggling $70 million.

READ MORE: Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

On top of the jackpot, Lotto Max said there will be an additional $25 Maxmillion prizes available for participants.

View this post on Instagram

You could be next!!😎😎👌👌ужа

A post shared by Lotto (@lotto_max_winners) on

While Canadians had their first shot at the $70 million jackpot last Friday, no winner was announced and the draw amount moved over to Tuesday, Dec. 7th.

It wasn’t that long ago when a B.C. resident won big. Last October, a $20 million Lotto Max ticket was purchased in northwestern B.C.

Last August, a Richmond fisherman named Joseph Katalinic also won a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot prize.

To buy a Lotto Max ticket for the draw, you can purchase it at any lottery retailer or online until 7:30 PST on Monday.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar
Next story
UBC names Prince George oncologist to lead role on Indigenous cancer, wellness

Just Posted

Caution urged after snowstorm brings down trees throughout Larch Hills ski area

Help wanted with daunting task of clearing cross-country ski trails

Biosolids blockade ends, waste won’t be dumped at Turtle Valley

City of Kamloops confirms treated sewage not being transported to Shuswap bison ranch

Shuswap residents see property values increase

BC Assessment Authority releases property assessments for 2020

False alarm forces evacuation of Sicamous elementary school

Possible propane leak detected, staff and students evacuated to neighbouring rec centre

Larch Hills racers top finishers at Teck BC Cup opener near Salmon Arm

Heavy snowfall creates challenges for volunteers preparing for weekend event

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

Column: Lighting up the winter nights

Community in bloom by Deb Heap

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take tough losses against Vees and Express

Weekend’s games put Silverbacks at 44 points, tied with Wenatchee Wild and Vernon Vipers

Spark Joy: A goodnight’s sleep

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Most Read