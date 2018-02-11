In this screen grab provided by the Life.ru, the wreckage of a AN-148 plane is seen in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry says a passenger plane has crashed near Moscow and fragments of it have been found. (Life.ru via AP)

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

There are no survivors after a passenger plane crashed near Moscow on Sunday afternoon, the Russian government confirmed in a news release.

The An-148 Saratov Airlines passenger airliner had 65 passengers and six crew members on board when it disappeared from radar screens just minutes after takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

Wreckage from the plane was found in Ramensky area, about 40 kilometres from the airport.

The plane had been flying to Orsk, about 1000 kilometres from Moscow.

Russian media said the jet belonged to Saratov Airlines.

Previous story
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’
Next story
Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks play a tough game against Trail

A hard-fought loss for the hometown boys

Love at first sight, 56 years later

Norman and Jeanene Pierce say their secret is doing simple, kind things for each other every day

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

Internal review of the province’s response to floods is complete

Vernon engineer assesses decisions in lead-up to 2017 floods

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate the 27 year-old male Saturday afternoon

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Vees lose at home to the Vipers

Penticton Vees tied with Vernon Vipers at 75 points

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Letter: Rural snow clearing problematic

As a resident of Blind Bay, I have never seen such shoddy… Continue reading

Most Read