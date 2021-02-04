COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

Weekly COVID-19 case counts for the Central Okanagan continue to remain low.

According to new data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), from Jan. 24–30, health authorities identified 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan local health area (LHA), which covers Peachland to Lake Country. That’s 13 more than the week previous but significantly less than when numbers peaked at more than 300 weekly in early December.

To the north, Vernon’s case count decreased slightly to 45 from 59 the previous week. Kamloops’ numbers remained high as the city continues to deal with an outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital, noting 117 cases. Salmon Arm decreased by more than half, to 26 from the previous week’s 55. Enderby and Armstrong each recorded seven cases of the virus.

In Penticton, cases remained steady, with 11 cases identified, and Summerland had just two. The South Okanagan region, which encompasses Oliver and Osoyoos, noted three new cases; Keremeos had six; Kettle Valley had three.

Weekly case totals are reported every Thursday by the BCCDC and are based on Interior Health data. You can find this information on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

