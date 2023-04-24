$8.9M investment will help Shuswap communities be better prepared for flooding

Fraser Basin Council to work on flood-hazard mapping with input from CSRD

Survey work on a steep creek in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District was conducted by BGC Engineering Inc. in 2021 as part of a Fraser Basin Council study of 13-flood hazard areas and two creeks in the watershed. (BGC Engineering image)

The Shuswap is one of the regions in B.C. to benefit from an $8.9 million investment by the province to help communities at risk of flooding be better prepared.

“Understanding the risk posed by floods is the first step in helping prevent the damage they can cause,” said B.C. Forests Minister Bruce Ralston in an April 21 media release. “By providing more widespread flood-hazard mapping, we are providing communities with the tools they need to properly prepare for extreme weather as we all confront the challenges of climate change.”

The $8.9 million, coming from the Ministry of Forests and the Ministry of Emergency Management, is for flood-hazard mapping by March 2024. This province said this investment leverages $4.33 million in a federal funding commitment through the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program with Natural Resources Canada.

“Flood-plain mapping provides a detailed understanding of potential flooding, informing a variety of projects that can help reduce the impacts of flooding, as well as supporting local decisions by First Nations and local governments to establish appropriate zoning and flood construction levels…,” reads the media release.

The first five flood-hazard mapping areas, which include approximately 70 communities, include the following:

• Shuswap Lake and the mainstem rivers that drain into it;

• Fraser and Nechako rivers in the Prince George area;

• Bulkley and Skeena rivers from Houston to downstream of Terrace;

• Nicola and Coldwater rivers; and

• the Coquihalla and Fraser rivers from Yale to Mission.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) protection services team leader Derek Sutherland welcomed news of the investment.

“This money is going to the Fraser Basin Council and the council is managing this throughout the Fraser River water basin and taking kind of a holistic approach” said Sutherland. “It’s being completely managed by them with consultation with our planning department and our emergency management section.”

Sutherland explained flood hazard mapping will inform CSRD planning for things like official community plans, bylaws and policies, and, from an emergency management perspective, it will help guide response priorities and objectives “through identification of vulnerabilities.”

“Flood-hazard mapping starts with an updated understanding of potential river flows and the impacts from climate change A model of the regions’ land and rivers is then created to estimate the depth, velocity and extent of different flood flows,” reads the media release. “These results are shown on maps for community and public use in land-use planning, emergency planning and flood-risk reduction decisions.”

The province said this mapping is part of its overall vision for flood mitigation, and that flood-hazard mapping is needed understand and manage flood risks in B.C.

