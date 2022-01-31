COVID-19 testing at the Vernon Health Services Unit. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

8 deaths in Interior Health over weekend, most in B.C.

IH had 1,182 new cases, second highest from Fraser Health’s 1,225

Interior Health’s COVID-19 numbers, and death toll, continue to rise.

The local health authority reported 1,182 new cases over the weekend – second to Fraser Health’s 1,225. These two regions count for the largest number of new cases, compared to Vancouver Coastal Health with 645, Island Health with 575 and 447 in Northern Health from the weekend.

There were also 19 new deaths reported, for a total of 2,616. Of those, the majority were in IH: eight.

New outbreaks were also declared at eight IH health care facilities: Kelowna General Hospital, Dr. Andrew Pavilion, Poplar Ridge, Monashee Mews, Noric House, McKinney Place, Glenmore Lodge and Summerland Senior’s Village.

The number of people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections rose above 1,000 for the first time as of Jan. 31, with 1,048 patients, 138 of whom are in intensive care. That compares to 990 active infections in hospital as of Friday and 141 in intensive care.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to fall over weekend

READ MORE: Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row

CoronavirusDeath

Previous story
‘Tired of it:’ Mayor in southern Alberta frustrated over border blockade by truckers
Next story
1,000 people in B.C. hospitals battling COVID-19, marking an all-time high

Just Posted

Interior Health is holding a blood and plasma donation event in Salmon Arm on Feb. 7 and 8. (File photo)
Blood donation clinic planned for Salmon Arm

COVID-19 testing at the Vernon Health Services Unit. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
8 deaths in Interior Health over weekend, most in B.C.

Steven Knight boots the ball past brother Andrew and goalie Tye Major during the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association’s Family Footy event, organized in partnership with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex, for the last day of Unplug and Play week on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
In photos: Kids drop devices for Unplug and Play soccer event in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm council approved a new contract, in conjunction with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, for animal control in the city. (Black Press file photo)
Animal control for Salmon Arm in 2022 sees fewer hours, higher per-hour cost