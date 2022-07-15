Floodwaters cover a road after water began to recede at Everglades Resort on Hatzic Lake near Mission, B.C., on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Floodwaters cover a road after water began to recede at Everglades Resort on Hatzic Lake near Mission, B.C., on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

$81.8M in funds open to B.C. First Nations, municipalities for flood mitigation projects

Applications for the program are open until Oct. 7.

First Nations, municipalities and regional districts can now apply for funding for projects under the new Green Infrastructure Adaptation, Resilience and Disaster Mitigation (ARDM) program.

The program combines $81.8 in federal and provincial dollars to support new flood mitigation infrastructure projects for individual communities up to $10 million, and joint applications submitted by multiple communities up to $20 million.

“Last year’s atmospheric river events were a stark reminder that flooding can happen anywhere in B.C., at any time,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “With this new program, we’re supporting First Nations and local governments to not only prepare their communities for flooding events, but to help prevent them from happening in the first place.”

In a news release, the province said that eligible projects include installing flood protection works, upgrades or retrofits to existing infrastructure, such as dikes, flood walls, pump stations, seawalls, bulkheads, jetties and dam flood risk reduction, opening buried watercourses, restoring wetlands and restoring natural shoreline protection buffers through wetlands.

Applications for the program are open until Oct. 7.

READ MORE: Abbotsford flood-recovery costs could hit $120M, but future upgrades estimated at $3B

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Court of Appeal rejects private health care, says Charter breach OK
Next story
Suspect vehicle waited at office building before Ripudaman Singh Malik was shot, killed: IHIT

Just Posted

The inaugural Monashee Music Festival takes place at the Sicamous Dog Park July 22-23. (File photo)
Zoning bylaw enforcement suspended for camping during Monashee Music Festival

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society has reduced its adoption price for adult cats for the summer with the hope of finding them a forever home. (Shuswap Paws Rescue Society photo)
Shuswap animal rescue seeking homes for large number of cats in its care

Alex Cuba and brother Adonis Puentes, aka the Puentes Brothers, were among the acts to perform in the 2001 ROOTSandBLUES Festival, the first year the event was held outdoors at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds. The 2022 Grammy Award-winning Cuba returns to the fairgrounds in August for the fest’s 30th anniversary. (File photo)
30 years of ROOTSandBLUES: Festival goes outdoors for 2001

Kildonan Boat Launch is closed due to high levels on Shuswap River in Enderby. (Shuswap River Ambassadors)
Enderby river floating discouraged following rescues