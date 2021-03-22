84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Health officials identified another 84 cases of COVID-19 and one more death in the Interior Health region over the weekend.

The new death brings the health authority’s death toll to 114 since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,051 people have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began and 294 remain active. Around 95 per cent of cases, 7,640 people, have recovered from the virus.

Currently, 14 people are hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 76,594 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region, 13,056 of which were second doses.

Two outbreaks remain active in Interior Health, both of which are in Kelowna. Interior Health provided the following update for those outbreaks:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has eight cases: four patients and four staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

