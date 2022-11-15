FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

9 firearms, 8 garbage bags of magic mushrooms seized on rural property in Greenwood

Three people were arrested as charges considered by BC Prosecution Service

Three people are facing possible charges after an investigation near Grand Forks led investigators to a rural property in Greenwood where multiple firearms, magic mushrooms and cannabis was found.

Specialized officers from the South East District and national weapons enforcement team assisted Midway RCMP and other nearby detachments at a home on Lind Creek Road on Monday (Nov. 14), police said in a statement the next day.

Nine firearms were seized, including a prohibited firearm, as as well as eight garbage bags filled with psilocybin mushrooms and two plastic containers of alleged illicit cannabis.

A 64-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman of Greenwood were arrested and have since been released following a bail hearing on multiple conditions, including not to possess any firearms or ammunition.

Because no charges have been officially laid by the BC Prosecution Service, the identities of the trio have not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
‘My child is suffering’: BC parents furious at shortage of pain relievers
Next story
VIDEO: Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2.5-year ban

Just Posted

Glynis Sim, raised in Salmon Arm, earned individual gold on Nov. 12 at the 2022 U SPORTS Cross Country National Championships in Halifax. (U SPORTS image)
Former Salmon Arm runner strikes gold in tough national cross-country competition

The Sicamous Fire Department responded to a blaze at the community health centre on Finlayson on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (File photo)
Sicamous health centre temporarily closed after fire

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020, resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm but did not conclude on Nov. 4 as expected. (File photo) B.C. Provincial Court courtroom. (File photo)
Enderby man’s armed robbery trial from 2021 in Salmon Arm court still ongoing

New York City singer/songwriter Willie Nile with lead guitarist and vocalist Jimi Bones, drummer Jon Weber and bass guitarist Johnny Pisano rock Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Aug. 16, 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall winning over musicians