A bag of fentanyl was seized in the coordinated Lower Mainland drug bust. (B.C. CFSEU)

A bag of fentanyl was seized in the coordinated Lower Mainland drug bust. (B.C. CFSEU)

B.C. anti-gang unit seizes 9 kg of ‘potentially deadly’ fentanyl

The bust was the end of a 10-month drug trafficking investigation into Lower Mainland criminals with ties to gang activity

B.C.’s gang enforcement squad seized more than 9 kilograms of fentanyl from the hands of criminals involved in Lower Mainland gangs, Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said Friday.

The bust was the end of a 10-month drug trafficking investigation which saw five arrests made and the removal of “potentially deadly drugs” off B.C. streets.

This included 9.24-kilograms of fentanyl, 4.7-kilograms of methamphetamine and a kilogram of cocaine. Along with illicit drugs, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit recovered seven firearms, five vehicles and $130,000 in Canadian cash.

The amount of fentanyl seized “equates to at the very least, taking approximately 443,520 potential lethal doses of fentanyl off the streets of our communities,” Winpenny said.

READ MORE: Police issue warning for 8 more B.C. men involved in gang conflict

The seizure of a rifle and five handguns mean the weapons no longer pose a threat to public safety during a time when gang-related shootings are on the rise in Metro Vancouver.

CFSEU conducted simultaneous enforcement action at multiple locations, with a total of eight search warrants carried out on residences in Vancouver.

Suspects arrested have since been released from custody, pending investigations into Criminal Code and drug offences police are gearing up to recommend to Crown counsel. 

Supt. Duncan Pound said a wide variety of investigative strategies are being used “to gather evidence and take drugs, firearms and dirty cash out of the hands of criminals.”

RELATED: Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. gang problemCrimefentanyllowermainland

Previous story
Microsoft blames ‘human error’ for blocking tank man on Tiananmen Square anniversary
Next story
21-year-old woman missing, last seen in Kamloops June 3

Just Posted

Willow’s owner, April Levasseur, shortly after closing time on June 2 in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)
Entrepreneur takes root on Sicamous’ Main Street with women’s clothing boutique

April Levasseur owned her own architectural design business before opening Willow

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Visual representations of the new play equipment that’s set to come to two parks in Salmon Arm in 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Upgrades planned for two Salmon Arm playgrounds

Equipment at Canoe Beach and Raven Community Park to be replaced this year

Travis Heward, left, and Dylan Allen, right, winners of most improved awards on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm minor hockey players recognized for achievements over past hockey season

Medals were given out to the most sportsmanlike, most improved and most dedicated players

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers raised $2,000 at its Shredathon fundraiser in Vernon Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crime Stoppers Shredathon raises funds for tips in Vernon, Salmon Arm

How many sensitive files were safely shredded this year? Enough to raise nearly $4K

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Okanagan yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Most Read