923 buildings without power east of Sicamous

A total of 923 BC Hydro customers are without power due to a fallen tree hitting powerlines. The outage affects a large rural area east of Sicamous.
According to BC Hydro crews are on scene and power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.
Crews are on site at an outage in the #Sicamous area affecting 900 customers. Crews are working to restore power for 3 p.m. this afternoon. Updates here: https://t.co/zJqtwb24Ub pic.twitter.com/38jzNRiNwZ
— BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 1, 2019
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter