A joint operation in the South Okanagan coordinated by the RCMP saw $9k seized from traffic violations and 55 issued tickets from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3. (Photo courtesy of the RCMP)

$9k seized at traffic stop during joint operation in the South Okanagan

Two RCMP units teamed up last week in an area that covered Osoyoos, Oliver, Keremeos and Penticton

Approximately $9,000 was seized and 55 traffic tickets were issued in the South Okanagan last week after two RCMP units teamed up for a joint operation.

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, the Traffic Safety Unit/Police Dog Service (TSU-PDS) and Integrated Impaired Driving Unit (IIDU) worked together in an area covering Osoyoos, Oliver, Keremeos and Penticton for the planned enforcement task.

The two units, which make up BC Highway Patrol’s Special Traffic Operations, combined to issue 10 driving suspensions for impairment and three excessive speeding charges with vehicle impoundment.

“The goal of these operations is to blitz the smaller communities which may not have a dedicated traffic unit at their detachment,” said Sgt. Gregg Calibaba from the TSU-PDS.

“The officers engaged in this operation are seasoned traffic members and experts in traffic enforcement and impaired driving investigations.”

The IIDU arrested four people on outstanding warrants and was responsible for issuing the 10 driving suspensions.

“Members of the IIDU are expert impaired driving investigators,” said Sgt. Brian Sampson from the IIDU. “Our goal is to identify and remove impaired drivers from our roads to reduce fatal collisions and keep our highways safer for everyone.”

