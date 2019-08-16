A bachelor of bucks strolls through Vernon yard

A Vernon resident had some unexpected visitors Wednesday

A Vernon resident had some very special guests on Wednesday evening.

She had a herd of bachelors exploring her backyard.

Celine Duranleau said it’s not uncommon for deer and wildlife to stroll about Middleton Mountain.

WATCH MORE: Beaver family spotted at Vernon beach

READ MORE: Art auction for Vernon’s Caetani Centre makes a splash

“But that’s the first I’ve ever seen that many bucks,” Duranleau said.

She managed to capture the rare sighting on film and take some snapshots of the herd’s journey.

She captioned the video “squad goals,” and this reporter is inclined to agree. These guys raise the bar for a wild Wednesday night.

Since sharing it on Facebook, Duranleau has had more than 250 reactions and 15 shares.

“Too bad it wasn’t huntin’ season,” one commenter said.

Another said, “yes, they are beautiful, until they run out in front of your car early in the morning.”

Ultimately, Duranleau’s audience is just grateful for her sharing the images.

READ MORE: Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers
Next story
Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued for Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall water system

Ongoing unacceptable coliform bacteria counts prompt CSRD to issue notice

Chief Atahm immersion school celebrates milestone expansion to Grade 10

New building to also provide language centre for creating Secwepemc learning resources

Pink Piston Paddlers dragon boat team powers to gold in Kamloops

Half of Shuswap-North Okanagan team are breast cancer survivors

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Alcohol suspected behind head-on collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

RCMP respond to second motor-vehicle accident at Trans-Canada and Balmoral Road

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

Injured hiker rescued in Peachland

The woman fell while hiking Pincushion Mountain on Friday

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Roster turnover has Silverbacks head coach excited for coming season

Salmon Arm team announces all coaches returning to bench for 2019-20

Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

Don’t you DARE body shame me – I’ve earned every inch of this thing!

Fed up and sick to death. That’s what I am. Fed up… Continue reading

Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers

A young man and a boy who both live with limited mobility were supported by the Canada Day events

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Most Read