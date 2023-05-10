A long line of rock scalers works on Highway 1 four-laning project at Chase

Like a drive-in movie of sorts, Chase resident Ann Steenhuysen gets a great view of work on the Highway 1 four-laning projects near her home.
Back on April 27, she noticed a crew of 11 rock scalers doing mountain slope stabilization, so she took a photo of them, all suspended in a row, working away. They were above and about 200 yards from the highway, she estimated.
She said a machine was doing the work for a while, but the human rock scalers returned.
On May 10, she noticed three busily working.
An April 2023 update from the Ministry of Transportation on the Chase Four Laning Project from the Ministry of Transportation states the Chase East section, closest to Chase, is expected to be complete by fall 2023.
Rehabilitation of the Chase Creek Bridge deck was expected to start in April and continue through to early June.
The Chase West part, stretching towards Kamloops, was described as having only minor construction activity, with completion expected in spring 2023.
martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
ShuswapThompson Nicola Regional Districttrans-canada highway