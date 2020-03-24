In an effort to keep our communities protected, South Okanagan Similkameen doctors and nurse practitioners are providing care by telephone and video conference. If you are in need of non-emergency medical care, call your doctors clinic to make an appointment. (File photo)

A message on COVID-19 from South Okanagan doctors

Doctors are asking that you follow these orders to assist them in the fight against COVID-19

Family doctors, nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals in the South Okanagan are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, and now they are asking the public to follow these directives to assist them in the battle.

It is very important that residents call first before they show up at any medical clinic, according to healthcare professionals.

“Primary care providers cannot do this alone and what the public does now will impact the health of our region in the weeks and months ahead,” said Dr. Greg Selinger, Board Chair of the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

“We are echoing the Provincial Health Officer’s plea that if you have not been practicing social distancing, start now.”

READ MORE: Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

In a release Tuesday morning local doctors and nurse practitioners reiterated B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix’s message, urging employers not to require sick notes from staff members at this time.

Healthcare professionals say this places an unnecessary burden and risk on our healthcare system.

Local healthcare professionals are also asking that people follow the following directives from Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry:

• Stay home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave.

• Cancel all public gatherings and events. This includes outdoor sporting events, conferences, meetings,

religious gatherings.

• Avoid common greetings such as handshakes.

• Keep a distance of at least two arms lengths from others.

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. Do not touch your face.

• Cough and sneeze into a tissue. Use your elbow if you have to.

• Tell your loved ones to do the same.

In an effort to keep our communities protected, South Okanagan Similkameen doctors and nurse practitioners are providing care by telephone and video conference. If you are in need of non-emergency medical care, call your doctors clinic to make an appointment.

Residents who do not have a family provider should call their local walk-in clinic.

READ MORE: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump’s impatience with coronavirus measures continues to escalate
Next story
Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Just Posted

Salmon Arm chair fitness class resurrected through wonders of technology

Popular exercise class for seniors and people with varying abilities to be offered online

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

City of Salmon Arm, CSRD and school playgrounds closed

Residents asked to respect closures which will be in effect until further notice

Gas dips below $1 at downtown Salmon Arm stations

Price drop seen across country linked to low oil prices, spread COVID-19

Update: Shuswap road rescue crews still active

Concerns around disease transmission and equipment issues led to decision

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

Shuswap donkey refuge closed to the public due to COVID-19

Online fundraising efforts especially important with spring fundraiser cancelled

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Air clears in North Okanagan, dust advisory lifted

Levels in Vernon still well above those in neighbouring Kelowna

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO

Kendra Jones-Munk commits to Heat U-SPORTS program

Column: Distancing, not isolating, and handling our fears

Salmon Arm Observer guest columnist Nan Dickie offers coping advice

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Most Read