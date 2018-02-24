Susan Mackie, general manager of the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum, accepting entries for the 22nd annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest. Held at the Mall at Piccadilly, this year’s competition received over 40 entries into three categories: berry pies, cherry pies and apple pies. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

Salmon Arm hosts the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest

There was something delicious in the air at the Mall at Piccadilly this Saturday, Feb. 24 as the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum put on their 22nd annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest.

Over 40 pies were entered under three categories, apple pies, cherry pies and berry pies. Each pie needed to be made 100% from scratch in order to be entered into the contest and it was clear just by looking at them that these were no off-the-shelf bits of baking!

Spectators gathered in droves to make hungry eyes at the scrumptious morsels lining the tables in the mall’s centre court, waiting patiently, or perhaps not-so-patiently, for their chance at tasting a slice of whichever pie caught their eye. Tastings were not available until after the judging and auction had taken place.

Three prizes were awarded to the top pie bakers in the Shuswap by the end of the judging ceremony. Bertha Norrish took home first prize for her apple pie, Bonnie Peterson snagged second with her cherry pie and Mary Rohey walked away with third prize for her bumbleberry entry.

Those who placed among the top three in previous year’s competitions were invited to submit pies for auction, with proceeds going toward the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. 2018’s pie auction brought in nearly $50,000 from generous members of the community who were willing to pay extravagant prices knowing that their money was going towards a good cause.

Spectators were able to taste any pie entered into the competition for $2.50 a slice, with proceeds also going to the Heritage Village.

In addition to the pie contest, the Mall at Piccadilly hosted a silent auction and a number of booths where local collectors and museums could display artifacts from the past. There was also a significant display of information surrounding Salmon Arm’s heritage, highlighting significant moments in the town’s history and showcasing many historical photos of the area.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Deborah Chapman, curator of the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum, presents a pie as auctioneer Dave Atsma solicits bids from the crowd. The total proceeds of the auctioned pies totalled up to nearly $50,000, with one pie baked by the Shuswap Pie Company going for $5,200. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The winners of this year’s Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest accept their ribbons and rolling pins on the stage at the Mall at Piccadilly. First place went to Bertha Norish (left) for her apple pie, second place went to Bonnie Peterson (centre) for her cherry pie, and third place wen to Mary Rohey (right) for her bumbleberry pie. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Anyone checking out the Heritage Week celebrations were encouraged to enter a bid into the silent auction at the Mall at Piccadilly. Prizes included various merchandise from sponsor businesses, as well as services such as two hours of welding fabrication work or a massage. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Over 40 pies were entered into the 2018 Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest on Feb. 24 at the Mall at Piccadilly. The pies were judged by a panel of six tasters and winners of previous competitions auctioned off their champion pies, with proceeds going towards the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Multi-vehicle collision at intersection of 30 Street SW and Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

Salmon Arm hosts the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest

Multi-vehicle collision at intersection of 30 Street SW and Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

RCMP, tow trucks respond to fender-bender

Salmon Arm Silverbacks go down 8-5 against Trail

High-scoring game ends in favour of the Smoke Eaters

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Salmon Arm shows support for Paralympic skier Natalie Wilkie

Community provides encouragement ahead of upcoming Pyoengchang Paralympics

President praises nearly 1,800 volunteers at B.C. Games

Ashley Wadhwani sits down with the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games President Niki Remesz

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

The way government learn someone has died is getting a digital overhaul

Governments in Canada turned to private consultants 2 years ago to offer blueprint

Bobsleigh team misses Olympic medal finish

Canadian team finishes four-man event 0.84 seconds behind first place, 0.31 seconds from podium

B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

Snowboarders sliding into fresh territory at B.C. Games

Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Looking back at the 1979 B.C. Games: Good memories, even better jackets

39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning

OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read