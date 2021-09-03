(FIle photo)

‘A slap in the face’: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue without gear after trailer theft

An oxygen tank and trauma pack are just some of the many items stolen

Numerous pieces of equipment were allegedly stolen from a Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) gear storage trailer Thursday evening (Sept. 2).

The search and rescue group said that an oxygen tank, trauma pack, flare packs, two radios and LED lights were stolen after thieves broke into the trailer. COSAR president Brad Trites said that the trailer was being outfitted to serve as a West Kelowna gear cache.

“We were in the process of finishing the outfitting of the trailer in preparation for taking it to a secure, fenced location in West Kelowna when we discovered the break-in,” said Trites.

“The gear can be replaced, but it is really disheartening to the 51 COSAR members who volunteer their time and energy to serve the public. It’s a slap in the face.”

Security camera footage shows what is believed to be a late model Toyota Tacoma — with silver running boards driving behind the hall — parked near the trailer’s property during the night of the theft, according to COSAR.

“This is not the first time thieves have targeted the search and rescue group and last year the Regional District [of Central Okanagan] (RDCO) asked COSAR to prepare a building needs report regarding their hall on Old Vernon Road,” said COSAR.

The report will be presented to the RDCO board on Sept. 9, COSAR said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: White Rock Lake fire ‘held’ after 52 days

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictOkanagan

Previous story
Brushfire sparked along road between Penticton and Apex Mountain
Next story
VIDEO: Homeowner not concerned after cougar spotted jumping gate of B.C. home

Just Posted

Salmon Arm City Hall. (File photo)
Column: Looking at ways to keep community healthy

John Planaden (centre, grey shirt) treasured this photo of his family, which he loved dearly. His daughter, Stacey Weiland, said everyone in this photo had spent 10 days in Sicamous with Planaden before he drowned on Aug. 11, 2021. (Photo contributed)
In the heart of Mara Lake: Family and dive team reflect on recovery of drowned Alberta man

Four of the five North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates discussed environmental issues at the Sustainable Environment Network Society on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Participating, from left, Andrea Gunner of the Greens, Kyle Delfing of the People’s Party of Canada, Conservative and incumbent MP Mel Arnold and NDP’s Ron Johnston. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk about the region’s greatest environmental threat

The B.C. Wildfire Service provided this aerial shot of the planned ignition burn in the Irish Creek area off Westside Road on Aug. 30. (BCWS photo)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake fire ‘held’ after 52 days