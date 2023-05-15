Ryan Antonovich took this photo of the slide that occurred in Summerland Monday night. (Ryan Antonovich Facebook)

Ryan Antonovich took this photo of the slide that occurred in Summerland Monday night. (Ryan Antonovich Facebook)

A slide in Summerland closes Highway 97

Around 7 p.m., slide spilled across the highway near Summerland hill

Monday, May 15, 7:30 p.m.

A slide has closed Highway 97 in Summerland in both directions Monday night.

It appears the side of the clay mountain just before Summerland hill gave way around 7 p.m., sending sand and clay across the highway.

A slide occurred on Friday, April 28 shortly after noon, in this exact location at the bottom of Summerland hill.

The slide spewed dust and reduced visibility, but did not block the highway like it did this time.

On April 26, a slide kicked up a huge dust cloud making for difficult driving conditions on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland.

A woman caught the whole thing on video.

VIDEO: Family drive through huge dust cloud from a slide on Hwy 97 in Summerland

DriveBC does not currently have anything about the slide yet.

Breaking NewsPentictonSummerland

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna firefighters quickly knock down blaze below Dilworth Mountain
Next story
Trudeau to visit Edmonton, meet with CAF personnel assisting with wildfires

Just Posted

A mama mallard circles the pond at the Salmon Arm campus at Okanagan College on May 15 with several ducklings of a variety of sizes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Spring brings new nesting spot in Salmon Arm for downtown ducks

Salmon Arm Secondary student Sergs Oriana was selected for the 2023 Marie Manson Virtual Artist Residency with the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (Damen Archard photo)
Salmon Arm Secondary student selected for artist residency, preparing for upcoming exhibition

Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek

Lil’ Pups participants begin their ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
IN PHOTOS: Hot weekend of mountain-bike racing and family friendly fun in Salmon Arm